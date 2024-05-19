Unauthorised clinics, quacks come under scanner of NMC

An eight-year-old girl from Ramakrishnapur had died of cardiac arrest while undergoing treatment at the government general hospital three months ago.

19 May 2024

Nirmal: Unauthorised clinics and private hospitals in Mancherial and Nirmal districts have come under the scanner of the National Medical Commission.

NMC officials in association with Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC), Indian Medical Association and members of the Telangana Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (THANA) carried out surprise inspections in unauthorised clinics and hospitals run by rural medical practitioners (RMP) and private medical practitioners (PMP) in Mandamarri, Thandur, Naspur towns in Mancherial and different parts of Nirmal districts.

They have asked the local police to book cases against 20 quacks in Mancherial and 12 quacks in Nirmal town for cheating the public.

“During the raids, it was found that the RMPs and PMPs, who were supposed to be confined to providing first aid, were offering a wide range of medical services including administration of high dose antibiotics, steroids and other drugs, infusion of saline and even performing surgeries. They were providing the services by creating beds on par with licensed hospitals. Some of them were treating infants and children as well,” an official said.

A local RMP had allegedly administered high dose antibiotics and other unnecessary injections resulting in her death. However, he managed to cover up his act by offering Rs.1 lakh to the child’s parents.

Inspections also revealed that some of the quacks were operating diagnostic centres and medical stores. The officials were shocked to learn that the quacks were performing abortions of pregnancies of minor girls and unmarried women, using Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MPT) kits by charging hefty fees.

According to officials, nearly 1,000 RMPs and PMPs operate clinics in the erstwhile Adilabad district. A major portion of them are unqualified, and also make money by diverting patients to hospitals in towns and district centres by accepting commissions between 20 and 40 percent of commission on the cost of treatment.

When asked, District Medical and Health Officer Dr Anitha said awareness was being created among the RMPs and PMPs over the consequences of unethical practices.

They were instructed not to prescribe drugs and not to provide medical services except for first aid. She warned that stringent action would be taken against quacks.