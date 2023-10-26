| Unbeaten Streak Sri Lanka Continues Dominance Over England In World Cup

Since the 1999 World Cup, England failed to secure a victory against Sri Lanka. The English side has consistently struggled against the Asian team.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:25 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Hyderabad: Sri Lanka‘s unbeaten streak against England, which has persisted since the 2007 World Cup, continued as they defeated the defending champions by eight wickets in the 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Here is a recap of their encounters:

In 2007, Sri Lanka clinched victory over England by a narrow margin of two runs in North Sound (West Indies).

In 2011, Sri Lanka dominated England with a 10-wicket victory in Colombo (Sri Lanka).

In 2015, Sri Lanka outplayed England, winning by nine wickets in Wellington (New Zealand).

In 2019, Sri Lanka secured a 20-run victory over England in Leeds (England).

In 2023, Sri Lanka once again triumphed, this time with an eight-wicket victory in Bengaluru.