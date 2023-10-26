England’s World Cup hopes dwindle as batting woes continue

England's Reece Topley (R) and Chris Woakes celebrate their teams victory in the 2023 ICC Mens Cricket World Cup one-day international (ODI) match between England and Bangladesh at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on October 10, 2023. (Photo by Arun SANKAR / AFP)

Hyderabad: England‘s cricket team’s poor batting performance persists in the ongoing 2023 Men’s ODI World Cup in India, as they were bundled out for 156 runs by Sri Lanka.

The defending champions, England, entered the tournament as one of the top contenders but have been struggling to deliver a standout batting performance. Despite their reputation for an assertive style of play, English batsmen are finding it difficult to accumulate runs in World Cup matches.

This struggle is evident from the scores they posted in their last three matches, including the game against Sri Lanka on Thursday. They managed to score 215, 170, and 156 runs against Afghanistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka, respectively.

Notably, England’s 156 against Sri Lanka is the lowest ever score registered at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in ODI history.

Frustrated cricket fans are not holding back in expressing their disappointment, taking to platforms like ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to vent their feelings.

“England is facing “Quit Cricket” movement now,” wrote a user.

“Home bully England get to know what cricket really is #ENGvSL,” wrote another.