Unemployment reaches ‘danger level’ in the country: Kavitha

Jagtial: TRS MLC K Kavitha on Saturday expressed deep concern over the rising unemployment in the country like never before and added that it has reached the ‘danger level’. She also pointed out that the Central government is failing in controlling the fall of rupee against the dollar.

While there was a drastic fall in GDP, the prices of essential commodities, especially petroleum products, are skyrocketing under the rule of BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kavitha said while participating in TRS party workers meeting in Metpalli on Saturday.

Talking about the religious politics of the BJP, she made it clear that there was no question of being frightened if the saffron party plays politics in the name of God. She advised TRS leaders and workers to raise ‘Jai Hanuman’ slogan if the BJP activists were to raise ‘Jai Sri Ram’ slogans.

Terming Nizamabad MP D Arvind as epitome of falsehood, the MLC said instead of working for the welfare of people, the MP was passing time by telling lies. “In democracy, elected representatives should be given respect. People have given the MP a chance to work but Arvind has failed miserably to do anything for the welfare of farmers,” she said and added that the BJP leaders were shamelessly taking credit for the work done by the State government.

Expressing doubts over MLC T Jeevan Reddy’s silence over the failure of the BJP government, she questioned as to why the Congress leader was not criticizing the Central government over various issues. It appears as if there is match fixing between Congress and BJP, she suspected.

Talking about Congress party’s Rachabanda programme, Kavitha advised TRS activists to show palle prakruthi vanams, dumping yards, and graveyards developed under the regime of TRS government, to Congress leaders when they visit villages.

Stating that a separate State was achieved to provide more benefits to the youth, she informed that according to the new zonal system, 95 per cent jobs would be filled by the local youth. The Telangana government had been waiting patiently though the Central government kept pending the zonal system GO for two years. Earlier, only 7,000 BC students used to get hostel facilities. However, it was enhanced to 1.32 lakh by establishing 281 gurukulam schools after the formation of Telangana State, she informed.

For this purpose, Rs 1,300 crore was being spent every year, she said and added that an amount of Rs 8,000 crore paid to 96 lakh students towards fee reimbursement. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was ruling the State without any corruption, she said various welfare schemes have also been implemented without giving any scope for corruption. Telangana was the only which was implementing the Dalt Bandhu scheme, she said.

