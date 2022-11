Unidentified man crushed to death by sand lorry in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

(Representational Image) An unidentified person was crushed to death by a speeding sand lorry at Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal in the district on Sunday.

Kothagudem: An unidentified person was crushed to death by a speeding sand lorry at Sarapaka in Burgampad mandal in the district on Sunday.

The body was so damaged and scattered that the face of the victim could not be identified. The incident occurred when the man was crossing the road.

ASI Ramana Reddy engaged the local panchayat staff to collect the body parts, which were then shifted to the local government hospital.