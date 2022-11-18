Kothagudem: Police organises volleyball tournament for Dummugudem youth

Published Date - 07:10 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Kothagudem: A three-day mandal level volleyball tournament was organised by Dummugudem police.

Bhadrachalam ASP, B Rohith Raj inaugurated the tournament at Mulakapadu in Dummugudem mandal in the Kothagudem district on Friday. 50 volleyball teams from different villages of the mandal were participating in the tournament.

Addressing the players he said that sports contribute to mental happiness and physical fitness. The tournament was being organised promote sports among the youth in the agency areas in the district

Talented players would be identified and sent to the district level competitions. First, second, third prizes and consolation prizes would be given to the best players, Dummugudem CI Ramesh said. CI Keshav, ZPTC member Seethamma and others were present.