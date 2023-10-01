Unidentified person kills woman in Noida, probe launched

Police said that the information was received at Eco-Tech 3 police station about the killing of Pinki by an unknown person who had inflicted a head injury.

Noida: A 23-year-old woman was killed by unidentified person in Noida, an official said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Pinki, a resident of Habibpur village.

“Upon receiving the information, police officers and the station in-charge reached the spot,” said a senior police official.

“The forensic team and the dog squad have been summoned to the scene, and the necessary legal proceedings are being carried out,” the official added.

“There are no issues with the law and order situation at the scene, and a thorough investigation is being conducted on all aspects with due diligence,” the official added.