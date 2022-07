Unidentified persons snatches away 2.5 tola gold chain in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:39 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons snatched away a gold chain weighing around 2.5 tolas from a woman at Mailardevpally on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim Swaroopa, was walking on the road at Mohan Reddy colony in Mailardevpally when two persons came on a Pulsar bike and snatched away her gold chain.

On information, the police reached the spot and after obtaining details from the woman started efforts to identify and nab the offenders. Two teams were formed by the police.