By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 07:09 PM

Union Bank of India conducts U-Genius quiz in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The union Bank of India has conducted the Hyderabad city round of the U-Genius 3.0 National Level General Awareness Quiz here on Saturday.

A similar quiz competition was also held in Warangal city, a bank press release said on Sunday.

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan team was declared as winner of the Hyderabad city round and it would now be participating in zonal level round which is to be held in Visakhapatnam in September.

The zonal round winners will attend the grand finale in Mumbai, the press release added.

The quiz programme was inaugurated by the Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivas Reddy and bank Chief General Manager and Zonal Head K Bhaskara Rao and other officials were present.

The quiz competitions are being held in 48 cities in the country in which over 1,400 students in 8th to 12th standard are participating.

The Bank is said to give away a prize money of Rs 2 lakh for the grand finale winner followed by Rs 1 lakh for the first runner up and Rs 50,000 for the second runner up.