Union Minister lauds Telangana for 100 percent tap water connections

He also appreciated the State for working towards the supply of water to each household. The comprehensive drinking water scheme was conceived and implemented in 1998 by the then Siddipet MLA and now Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Jal Sakthi Rattan Lal Kataria has lauded the relentless efforts of the Telangana State government in achieving 100 per cent Functional Household Tap Connections (FHTC) in the State in record time.

He also appreciated the State for working towards the supply of water to each household. The comprehensive drinking water scheme was conceived and implemented in 1998 by the then Siddipet MLA and now Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

The Telangana model is being emulated in Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra, he said. There was also a special mention of the project in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat on May 22, 2016. The State government’s efforts towards water supply were applauded by various institutions, he said.

In India, the total number of rural households having tap water facility is over 19 crore as of date. Telangana has achieved 100 per cent functional household tap connections to every rural home – over 54 lakhs as of date.

On the day of commencement of the Jal Jeevan Mission- Har Ghar Jal programme, the State had 70 per cent of tap connections supplying water to over 38 lakh households.

Recently, the State started promoting its own brand of packaged water. With over 250 offices across the State, the government has begun replacing mineral water bottles of well-known brands with bottled Mission Bhagiratha water.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .