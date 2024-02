| Union Ministers Farmer Leaders Talks Failed Again Farmers Protest In India Delhi News

Union Ministers and farmer leaders meet for a peaceful resolution, but previous talks failed. Protesting farmers demand MSP, debt waivers, pension schemes, repeal of the Electricity Amendment Bill, and justice.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 February 2024, 04:58 PM

