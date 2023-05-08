United colours of cinema: China’s love affair with Indian films

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Indian films have found both fans and revenues in China. The audiences in the neighbouring country seem quite seduced by Indian content. They respond to films in a way that is more passionate than local Indians. Both Indians and Chinese believe in the idea of family. The whole thing about the family being a source of inspiration and encouragement is very Indian and very Chinese.

Indian films has been gaining popularity across the world, particularly in China, which has a vast and growing film market. The films which include popular ones such as ‘Dangal’, ‘PK’, ‘Secret Superstar’, ‘Andhadhun’, ‘3 Idiots’, and ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ are helping to showcase the diversity and richness of Indian culture and society, and bring the two countries closer together.

Chinese film producer and distributor Pablo Ren Baolu stated in FICCI Frames event, “Absolutely, as you may know, I do believe the content of India, storytelling, and acting style is particularly well suited for the Chinese market. We share a similar background and cultural heritage.”

He further added, “I plan to try to advertise many Indian cinema genres in China as well as through any other means possible, such as film festivals. There are several festivals and cities like Shanghai, Beijing, Hainan, and Fuju which lap up Indian content. Therefore, we are going to introduce several Hindi-language film genres in this festival first so that the public is familiar with them before we take them to the market for theatrical release.”

Hope the Chinese audience will enjoy the unique stories, characters, and themes that Indian cinema has to offer, and that we can create films that resonate with audiences around the world.