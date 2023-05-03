Celebrating 110 years of India’s first feature film ‘Raja Harishchandra’

Raja Harishchandra, which was widely regarded as the first Indian feature film, was directed and produced by the Father of Indian Cinema Dadasaheb Phalke

By Sruthi Kuruganti Updated On - 06:43 PM, Wed - 3 May 23

Hyderabad: From silent and black-and-white to full of colours; from multiple reels to the single showreel; from zero graphics to animation, Indian cinema has come a long way, and it all started this day, 110 years ago, with the release ‘Raja Harishchandra’.

Directed and produced by the Father of Indian Cinema, Dhundiraj Govind Phalke — better known as Dadasaheb Phalke, the silent film, which was widely regarded as the first Indian feature film, premiered on May 3, 1913, at Coronation Cinematograph and Variety Hall, Mumbai (then Bombay).

The mythological film tells the story of King Harishchandra, a legendary ruler from India who was known for his honesty and integrity. The film portrays his struggles and sacrifices to uphold his values, even when faced with difficult choices and personal hardships.

With the film, Phalke experimented with new techniques and technologies, such as using double exposure and special effects. He also introduced the concept of film music, which now became an integral part of Indian cinema.

The commercial success of the film was a landmark achievement in Indian cinema, which gave birth to an art form whose sound echoed around the world. The film inspired a generation of filmmakers to explore the possibilities of the medium.

The film is partially lost; only the first and last reels of the film are preserved at the National Film Archive of India. However, it is unclear if it is this film or the 1917 remake of the same.

It took nearly two decades post ‘Raja Harishchandra’ for the release of ‘Alam Ara’, the first motion picture with sound. Directed by Ardeshir Irani, the film was released on March 14, 1931. In 1937, the first colour film ‘Kisan Kanya’ directed by Moti B Gidwani has been released.

From ‘Raja Harishchandra’ to ‘RRR’, printing its impressions on a global audience lately, Indian cinema has since been evolving into various forms and genres that one wouldn’t have imagined a century ago.