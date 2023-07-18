United States deploys nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea

By AP Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Protesters stage a rally against a meeting of Nuclear Consultative Group between South Korea and the United States in front of the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023 (AP Photo)

Seoul: The United States deployed a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea on Tuesday for the first time in four decades, as the allies warned North Korea that any use of the North’s nuclear weapons in combat would result in the end of its regime. Periodic visits by US nuclear ballistic missile-capable submarines to South Korea were one of several agreements reached by the two countries’ Presidents in April in response to North Korea’s expanding nuclear threat.

They also agreed to establish a bilateral Nuclear Consultative Group and expand military exercises. The USS Kentucky, an Ohio-class submarine, arrived at the South Korean port of Busan on Tuesday afternoon, South Korea’s Defence Ministry said. It is the first visit by a US nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea since the 1980s, it said. Defence Minister Lee Jong-Sup called the submarine’s visit a demonstration of US resolve in implementing its “extended deterrence” commitment, a pledge by the US to use its full military capabilities, including nuclear weapons, to protect its allies, the ministry said in a statement.

He said the submarine’s visit “shows the allies’ overwhelming capability and posture against North Korea.” During the Cold War in the late 1970s, US nuclear-armed ballistic missile submarines made frequent visits to South Korea, sometimes two or three times per month, according to the Federation of American Scientists. It was a period when the US had hundreds of nuclear warheads located in South Korea. But in 1991, the United States withdrew all of its nuclear weapons from the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea’s nuclear ambitions have taken on a new urgency after it threatened to use nuclear weapons in conflicts with its rivals and conducted about 100 missile tests since the start of last year. Last week, North Korea conducted a second test of a more mobile and powerful intercontinental ballistic missile designed to strike the mainland United States. After observing that launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further strengthen his country’s nuclear combat capabilities.

Also on Tuesday, South Korean and US officials held the inaugural meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group in Seoul to discuss ways to strengthen deterrence against North Korea’s nuclear threats. “Any nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies is unacceptable and will result in the end of that regime,” the two countries said in a joint statement after the meeting. President Joe Biden issued a similar warning after his summit in Washington with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol in April.

“Both sides affirmed that the NCG will play an integral role in discussing and advancing bilateral approaches, including guidelines, to nuclear and strategic planning and responses to (North Korean) aggression,” the statement said. The consultative body is tasked with sharing information on nuclear and strategic weapons operation plans and joint operations. The US will retain operational control of its nuclear weapons. US officials say the group’s establishment and other steps announced in April were meant to ease South Korean worries about North Korean provocations while keeping Seoul from pursuing its own nuclear programme.

