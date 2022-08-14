Universities, colleges in Telangana to be given rankings

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 10:38 PM, Sun - 14 August 22

Hyderabad: Higher educational institutions in Telangana will be given rankings based on their performance in different parameters soon. To start with, the rankings of the universities and engineering, pharmacy, and degree colleges will be released followed by other professional colleges in a phased manner. The idea is to encourage institutions to go for rankings besides enhancing competitiveness among the colleges.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) which recently took this decision during its Executive Council meeting has decided to constitute a committee to formulate modalities.

Presently, the union Ministry of Education has been annually releasing the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India rankings for universities and institutions offering professional courses across the country. These rankings are based on multiple parameters including Teaching, Learning & Resources, Research and Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity, and Peer Perception.

On the lines of parameters laid down for the NIRF rankings, the officials are planning to develop State Institutional Ranking Framework rankings for higher educational institutions in the State. The TSCHE officials studied the States which were giving rankings to higher educational institutions in their respective States. “We have decided to give rankings to the higher educational institutions in the State soon. There are several institutions in the State that are eligible for the NAAC accreditation but they do not go for it. The idea is to encourage all the institutions to go for rankings and accreditation. A committee will be set up to formulate modalities which will be a role model for others,” a senior TSCHE official said.

Apart from ranking institutions, the TSCHE has also decided on a single window system to grant approvals for degree and postgraduate colleges besides introducing new courses or seat conversion online. As part of the paperless system, from receiving applications to granting approvals, the entire process will be done online.