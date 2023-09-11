Universities in Telangana roll out cyber security course for degree students

The four-credit course designed by experts from the Osmania University, JNTU – Hyderabad, NALSAR and Police wing, will be offered in the second-year degree

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:04 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy along with TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri and other officials launched the cyber security course at degree level on Monday.

Hyderabad: With cases of cybercrime coming to light on a daily basis, the State universities have rolled out cyber security course for degree students, focusing on not just creating awareness among youngsters empowering them with tools to guard the cyberspace.

The four-credit course designed by experts from the Osmania University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) – Hyderabad, NALSAR and Police wing, will be offered in the second-year degree. The cyber security course will be mandatory for all degree students including those pursuing BSc, BCom, BA and BBA programmes from the present academic year.

The course, which was launched by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Monday, comprises five modules including introduction to cyber security, basics of electronic governance and cyber laws, introduction of cybercrimes and digital forensics, social networks and cyber security, e-commerce and cyber security.

Students will be assessed with theory exams comprising 70 marks and practicals for 30 marks. For practical sessions, students have to either opt for virtual cyber forensic labs with live demo case studies or internships with organisations such as cybercrime police stations, cyber forensic laboratories, banks and IT companies, which are in the cyber security business.

“As per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who insists on reforms in higher education in tune with changing times, a new course is being commenced from this academic year. The course is being introduced with an aim to make students cyber warriors,” the Minister said.

Education department Secretary Vakati Karuna said a full-fledged course in cyber security would be introduced from the next academic year.

The Minister also released the ISB report on ‘Assessing Assessments in Higher Education’ in the State universities. The ISB recommended doing away with the present practice of rote-learning methods and wanted introduction of a continuous evaluation system with more focus on formative assessment.

TSCHE Chairman Prof. R Limbadri, ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar Jain, TSCHE Vice Chairman Prof. V Venkata Ramana, Prof. SK Mahmood and other officials were present.

