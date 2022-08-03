University of Hyderabad faculty briefs RGUKT students on Spintronics

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:43 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: Prof Srinath of the University of Hyderabad’s School of Physics and Director of IQAC, visited RGUKT Basar and interacted with students and the faculty members. He also delivered an expert discussion on Spintronics, emphasising its rapid growth on a global scale during the visit.

Prof Srinath guided the students through the evolution of devices from a few KB to several GB and the subsequent manipulation of devices. He highlighted the exotic issues in the field of magnetic materials.

Prof Srinath expressed his delight at RGUKT’s mission of serving rural students and opined the institution will be the greatest in the coming days under the guidance of Prof Venkata Ramana, Vice Chancellor, RGUKT-Basar, who is a management professor from the University of Hyderabad.

Prof Satish Kumar, Director, RGUKT-Basar and Dr. Devaraju Gurram, who was recently appointed as Academic Coordinator, arranged the event in collaboration with Naresh from the Department of Physics at RGUKT Basar.