UoH constitutes flying squads to carry out eviction of unauthorised boarders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 08:56 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) constituted three flying squads to carry out eviction drives for removing unauthorised boarders in the university hostels.

As per the notification recently issued by the administration, the flying squads headed by deputy chief warden have been asked to conduct thorough inspections or surprise checks in all hostels as and when required on a regular basis.

Apart from identifying and evicting unauthorized boarders in the hostels, the squads have been asked to impose a penalty on bonafide boarders who are found to accommodate unauthorized persons in their rooms.

The squads were instructed to handover the unauthorized boarders in the hostels to police for necessary legal action. They were also instructed to take action against the bonafide boarders who were found to engage in any banned/illegal activities in the hostels during the hostels inspections.

The notification forming the flying squads did not go down well with the ABVP HCU, which condemned ‘moral policing’ by the university administration. “We completely abide by the rules and regulations of the university. However, the university administration should not indulge in moral policing via the flying squads that have been permitted to barge into hostels even in the night in name of inspections,” said Bala Krishna, president ABV-HCU.