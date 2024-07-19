Hyderabad: Gopanpally thanda flyover to be opened for traffic from July 20

The long wait is over. The Gopanpally thanda flyover will be opened to traffic by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at 11 a.m on Saturday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 July 2024, 07:03 PM

File photo

Constructed at a cost of Rs.28.50 crore, the flyover has two exit ramps. While one facilitates one-way traffic flow from Gowlidoddi towards Nallagandla covering 430 metres and the other from Gowlioddi towards Tellapur covering 550 metres.

The flyover has been constructed as a means to ensure free flow of traffic from the HCU bus stand to Outer Ring Road via Vattinagulapally as part of a radial road. Though, the structure was to be opened for traffic in June, it got delayed due to Lok Sabha elections.

This flyover would ease traffic flow in the IT corridors of Hitec City and Financial District. Apart from IT employees, the structure would bring in much relief to the road users heading towards Outer Ring Road, Serilingampally MLA Arekepudi Gandhi said in a statement.