Shaik Aayesha of UoH selected for BRICS Youth Summit 2024 at Russia

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 July 2024, 07:06 PM

Shaik Aayesha

Hyderabad: Shaik Aayesha, Ph.D scholar from School of Chemistry, University of Hyderabad (UoH) working under Prof. Srinivasa Rao Yaragorla, was selected as one of the delegates for BRICS Youth summit 2024 and Meeting of the BRICS Youth Ministers being held in Ulyanovsk, Russia from July 22 to 26 under Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, (Department of Youth affairs).

The main agenda is to bring awareness among youth to enhance the efficiency of the system of international relations and ensure its further democratization through BRICS by engaging young leaders across the globe in different panel sessions, discussion sessions, a press release said.

It will bring together young leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Ethiopia will be an important event on the agenda of Russia’s BRICS Chairmanship in 2024.