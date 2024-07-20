Hyderabad: Gopanpally flyover inaugurated, thrown open to public

The flyover was built at a cost of Rs. 28.5 crore by the R&B department and is around one kilometer long.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 July 2024, 04:26 PM

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday inaugurated the Gopanpally flyover along with Roads and Buildings (R&B) minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The flyover was built at a cost of Rs. 28.5 crore by the R&B department and is around one kilometer long.

The inauguration of the flyover was taken-up only after former MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao highlighted that the Gopanpally flyover, although ready, was yet to be opened for commuting. A news report highlighting the delay in throwing open the Gopanpally flyover was also published in these columns a few days ago.

The unidirectional two-lane flyover has two exits, one near the back gate of the University of Hyderabad towards Nallagandla, and the other towards Tellapur. In addition to easing traffic for those heading towards the Financial District, it will also help those moving towards the ORR.

Speaking at the inauguration, the CM spoke about the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) which would manage disasters in Hyderabad city. Further, he assured to beautify the river Musi.