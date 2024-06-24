Unmanned Sub-stations: TGNPDCL to introduce new tech

Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) to initiate new technology for implementing real-time monitoring and controlling technology, expects to transform the substations into unmanned facilities.

24 June 2024

Warangal: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) has initiated a new technology for implementing real-time monitoring and controlling technology across all 33/11 kV substations and 33KV & 11kV feeders under its jurisdiction.

The new technology would allow the company to monitor complete loads, power factor, details of trippings, breakdowns and line clearances (LC) at substations. The technology would be initially implemented in Chinna Pendyala and Nidigonda substations. The task to implement the new initiative has been entrusted to SCOPE and SCHNEIDER companies. Based on the information provided by these companies, tenders would be invited to implement the technology in other substations and feeders in the NPDCL jurisdiction. The companies have been asked to complete the work by July 5. This technology is expected to transform the substations into unmanned facilities.

To study the new technology, the NPDCL management has appointed a technical team headed by in-charge Director V Mohan Rao, with the team visiting Tata Power Western Distribution Limited in Odisha recently to study their methodologies.

The team studied aspects such as rapid response to resolve issues and there by reducing downtime and providing better quality supply to consumers, minimizing interruption time, improved supply & monitoring and enhanced supply & monitoring resulting in extended equipment lifespan. They also studied substation automation technologies, feasibility study of upgrading rural digital substations and minimizing interruptions in power supply to ensure continuous power delivery.