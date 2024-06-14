NPDCL to hold ‘Vidyut Prajavani’ program every Monday: Varun Reddy

Complaints can be made in the Division Office, ERO, Sub-Division Office, Section Office on every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm and in the Circle Office from 3 pm to 5 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 07:07 PM

Warangal: To resolve the issues of its consumers and address their grievances in a much better manner, the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TGNPDCL) would be holding “Vidyut Prajavani ” programme on every Monday in all its 16 circles.

Complaints could be made in the Division Office, ERO, Sub-Division Office, Section Office on every Monday from 10 am to 1 pm and in the Circle Office from 3 pm to 5 pm.

According to NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy, the “Vidyut Prajavani ” programme was being organised as part of its efforts to serve the consumers in a better way. The officials would also conduct review meetings to strengthen the Vidyut Prajavani programme, and steps would be taken to resolve the complaints of electricity consumers in a timely manner, he informed.

The NPDCL would also set up a ‘Vidyut Prajavani’ portal connecting to the NPDCL portal and consumer reception desks to address the grievances of its consumers, he said. “‘Vidyut Prajavani’ will act as a platform for resolving the problems of consumers,” he said.