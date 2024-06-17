ITDA initiative helps 117 farmers to get electricity supply

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 June 2024, 07:44 PM

Kothagudem: An initiative by ITDA, Bhadrachalam has helped farmers in remote adivasi villages Singaravam and N Lakshmipuram in Dummugudem mandal to get electricity supply.

The ITDA project officer Prateek Jain, who was transferred now, visited the villages a few months ago and the locals brought up the issue of lack of electricity to operate irrigation pump sets to feed the crops.

The farmers stated that they were forced to depend on diesel motors to draw water from open wells and a stream nearby and it made them spend huge amounts of money on fuel. Then the project officer held a meeting with the NPDCL officials and made arrangements for laying an electricity line to the villages in coordination with agriculture officials.

A three-phase 11 kv electricity line was laid while installing eight 25 kv transformers by spending Rs 18 lakh. Jain advised the farmers to grow millets, groundnut and other crops to earn profits.

The new electricity line benefitted as many as 117 farmers in both the villages, who thanked and felicitated the project officer for providing electricity supply.