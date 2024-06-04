Unprecedented majority to Congress in Khammam, Ponguleti thanks voters

The Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha got elected with a never before majority of 4, 67, 652 votes in the history of the Lok Sabha polls.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 June 2024, 08:18 PM

Khammam MP-elect R Raghuram Reddy of Congress receiving certificate of election.

Khammam: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy thanked the voters for electing the Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha, Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy with unprecedented majority.

Speaking to the media after the announcement of results he also thanked the Left parties for supporting the party in the election, Congress cadres and leaders for working hard for the party’s victory.

The Congress candidate for Khammam Lok Sabha got elected with a never before majority of 4, 67, 652 votes in the history of the Lok Sabha seat and it was the second highest majority recorded in Telangana in 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he said.

Despite the fact that Congress won only eight seats out of 17 Lok Sabha seats in the State, there has been an increase of vote share as 1.76 percent of votes cast additionally to the party in Lok Sabha polls in comparison to recently held Assembly elections, he said.

Congress secured 39.4 percent votes in Assembly elections, BRS secured 37.45 percent votes while 13.9 percent votes cast for BJP. Now Congress secured 41 percent votes but BRS was limited to the percentage of votes which BJP secured in Assembly polls, Srinivas Reddy explained.

BRS fielded dummy candidates in eight seats and diverted its vote share to BJP, which secured around 37 percent votes in Lok Sabha polls. BJP and BRS made a secret pact in the elections, he alleged.