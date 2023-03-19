Unseasonal rains hit parts of Mancherial

Standing maize, mango trees which crossed the flowering stage and paddy crops were damaged due to the rains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:28 PM, Sun - 19 March 23

Mancherial: Several parts of Mancherial district registered light to moderate unseasonal rains on Saturday night, causing losses to growers of maize, mangoes and paddy.

The average rainfall of the district was gauged to be 18.7 mm of rainfall. Kotapalli mandal recorded the highest rainfall by 36.9 mm, followed by Naspur mandal which saw 31.8 mm of rainfall. Nennal had 31.8 mm of rainfall, while Vemanapalli, Mandamarri, Mancherial, Bhimaram, Chennur, Jaipur and Dandepalli mandals registered somewhere between 29.5 mm and 15.5 mm of rainfall.

Standing maize, mango trees which crossed the flowering stage and paddy crops were damaged due to the rains. Farmers requested officials of the agriculture and horticulture departments to carry out a survey to assess the crop damage at the earliest and urged the government to sanction compensation.