330 beneficiaries of 2 BHK homes selected in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Fri - 17 March 23

Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh said that 330 beneficiaries from Mancherial Assembly constituency for the 2BHK scheme were selected without any bias. He along with Deputy Commissioner of Police K Sudhir Ramnath took part in a draw of lots conducted to choose the beneficiaries at a function hall here on Friday.

Santosh said that 2,958 applications were received from the poor families through Mee-Seva centres and among them, 1,616 were identified to be eligible to get the homes.

In order to select the beneficiaries, the draw of lots was organized. Five per cent of homes were reserved to the physically challenged persons, while 17 percent were earmarked to Scheduled Castes and 12 percent to minority communities.

The Collector further said that homes located in the ground floor were given to the physically challenged persons, as per instructions of the government. 660 homes were granted to the Mancherial Assembly segment. Thirty homes were sanctioned to those who were displaced due to the construction of the 2BHK project. The remaining units would be completed and handed over to beneficiaries soon.

