Unstoppable with NBK: Ravi Teja grabs Most Unfiltered Guest, ‘Seeti Maar Line’ awards

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: In a dazzling display of charisma and boldness, Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja has secured the coveted ‘Most Unfiltered Guest’ and ‘Seeti Maar Line’ Awards in the recently streamed episode of ‘Unstoppable with NBK’.

The episode, filled with excitement, featured a star-studded panel of guest judges, including the graceful actor Shriya Saran, the timeless Suhasini Maniratnam, and the dynamic directors Harish Shankar and Jayanth C Paranjee. Together, they deliberated and crowned winners across various categories, spanning both Season 1 and Season 2.

The electrifying atmosphere of the episode was set ablaze with laughter as Ustad Bhagat Singh, alias Harish Shankar, unleashed a barrage of hilarious punchlines directed at the legendary Balakrishna.

The stage witnessed a scintillating dance-off between Shriya and Balakrishna, while Suhasini Maniratnam infused the evening with nostalgic charm through her heartwarming moments with Balakrishna. Adding an extra dose of excitement, thrill-seeker Jayanth C Paranjee brought an unparalleled thrill to the proceedings.

‘Unstoppable with NBK’ episode 3 promises an evening of magic, laughter, and entertainment that defies expectations. Brace yourselves for an unforgettable experience streaming now on aha.