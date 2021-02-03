UoH appeals students to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures

As per the recommendations of the Task Force, the University permitted PG students who are in their final semester to return to the campus in phases.

Hyderabad: Following three MSc students in the School of Life Sciences testing positive for the Covid-19 in the last five days, the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Wednesday appealed to students to strictly adhere to Covid-19 precautionary measures on the campus.

As per the recommendations of the Task Force, the University permitted PG students who are in their final semester to return to the campus in phases so that they complete laboratory/practical work before they graduate in June.

Several instances of violations of Covid appropriate behaviour by the students have come to the attention of the Task Force — for example, mixing in close proximity with other students without facial masks and leaving the isolation facility for departments before the mandatory 7-day period ends, Task Force chairman Prof. Vinod Pavarala said.

