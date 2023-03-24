| Uoh In Worlds Top Varsities For Study Of 5 Subjects In Qs World University Rankings By Subject

UoH in world’s top varsities for study of 5 subjects in QS World University Rankings by Subject

The UoH's best performance is in Sociology and English Language & Literature, biological sciences, chemistry subjects

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:10 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

File photo.

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been named as one of the world’s top universities for the study of five subjects in the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

The rankings released by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analyst, named the world’s best universities for the study of 54 academic disciplines.

The UoH’s best performance is in Sociology and English Language & Literature, in which it ranks 301-340 globally and 5th in India. The university is home to two out of top 400 subjects, the 17th highest number in India, a press release said on Friday.

As per the findings, the UoH performed best in biological sciences scoring 45.9. In citations per paper, QS’ measure of research quality, the UoH received best in Chemistry with 75.3 score, it said.

In H-Index, which also measures research impact and productivity, the university scored 58.1 in Biological Sciences and in International Research Network it scored 48.3 in Chemistry, it said.

The rankings provide authoritative comparative analysis of the performance of 15,703 individual university programmes at 1,594 universities in 93 locations around the world, across 54 academic disciplines and five broad faculty areas.

Also Read UoH Professors elected as Fellows of Royal Society of Biology