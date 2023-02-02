UoH Professors elected as Fellows of Royal Society of Biology

The fellowship is the highest level of membership in RSB and is bestowed in recognition of one’s scientific contribution to research in biology

Thu - 2 February 23

Prof A S Raghavendra and Prof P Prakash Babu (From Left to Right)

Hyderabad: Prof. A S Raghavendra, currently an Institution of Eminence (IoE) Research Chair Professor in the School of Life Sciences and Prof. P Prakash Babu, a Senior Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Society of Biology (FRSB), UK.

The fellowship is the highest level of membership in RSB and is bestowed in recognition of one’s scientific contribution to research in biology. Fellows of RSB are those who achieved distinction in the fields of biological research, teaching or application in Biology.

Prof. Raghavendra is with the Department of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences since 1985 and his research interests are photosynthetic carbon assimilation, mitochondria-chloroplasts’ interaction and signal transduction in stomatal guard cells.

Prof. Prakash Babu’s research group has been working in the area of brain diseases in collaboration with neuro clinicians and his main research interests are neurodegenerative diseases, cerebral ischemia (stroke), cerebral malaria, Glioma, and Meningioma (Brain tumours).