UoH invites applications for diploma courses

Hyderabad: The Centre for Distance and Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad is inviting applications for various one-year diploma programmes offered through Blended Mode. All the courses are approved by the UGC/ AICTE/ DEC Joint committee.

These courses include one year duration programmes offered for the benefit of graduates as add on programmes at the PG level in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Infection Prevention and Control, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-NATFM and Apollo MedSkills.

Students who are already pursuing their full-time courses can also join these programmes simultaneously. The admitted students will be given well prepared study material soft copy/hard copy. The students will also have an online facility for accessing the video lectures and the study material. The registration fees would be Rs 300 and the last date for submission of application is March 15. Further details about the courses are available on the official website of the University, according to a press release.

