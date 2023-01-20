UoH professor Ashwini Nangia receives S Swaminathan 60th Birthday Commemoration Lecture award

Prof. Nangia rose to the position of Professor of Chemistry in 2001, before taking charge as the eleventh Director of CSIR-NCL from 2016-2020.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:06 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: Prof. Ashwini Nangia from the University of Hyderabad has been awarded the Professor S Swaminathan 60th Birthday Commemoration Lecture. A Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, Ashwini Nangia is a Senior Professor and Dean, the School of Chemistry at the University of Hyderabad.

The Lecture award was instituted in 1990 to commemorate Professor S Swaminathan, an eminent organic chemist and a distinguished Fellow of the Academy, for his outstanding contributions to the field of Chemical Sciences. The first award was made in 1992.

Prof. Ashwini Nangia, who obtained MSc in Chemistry from IIT Kanpur in 1983, was awarded a PhD degree from Yale University in 1988. He joined the University of Hyderabad as a Lecturer in 1989.

