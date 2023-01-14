Zomato’s food carnival returns to Hyderabad

Zomaland will also have its own merch shop at the food carnival with fits that are made fresh.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 04:12 PM, Sat - 14 January 23

Hyderabad: Zomato is back and all set to host their food carnival ‘Zomaland’ in the city of food at the GMR Arena for two days starting from January 21. The fete, besides food, will also see multiple activities and performances by top artists including King, Anuv Jain, The Yellow Diary, Rahul Dua, Dikshant, Zaeden, and others.

For Hyderabadis to feast on all their favourites from the city, the foodie’s paradise will have a variety of delectable food and drink options from Haiku, La Pinoz, Paradise, Concu, The Belgian Waffle & Co., and many more. Tickets are available online on the Zomato and Paytm Insider apps. The general entry tickets start from Rs. 699 and the VIP tickets start from Rs.1999.

