Zomato reacts to Big B’s ‘horrible error’ tweet; internet flooded with memes

Reacting to Bachchan’s tweet, Zomato wrote, “T 4515 - A HORRIBLE ERROR! All my tweets saying chai is the best have gone wrong, they should say momos. APOLGIES. (sic)”

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:05 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: One familiar with Twitter will have definitely noticed by now that Actor Amitabh Bachchan takes numbering his posts quite seriously. However, Big B recently took to the social media platform to share that he has made a “horrible error” while numbering his tweets.

According to the actor, he had numbered his tweets incorrectly after post number 4514. “T 4515 – A HORRIBLE ERROR! all my T numbers have gone wrong right from the last right one T 4514…( this is correct )…everything after is wrong…T 5424, 5425, 5426, 4527, 5428, 5429, 5430…all wrong…they should be T4515,4516,4517,4518,4519 4520,4521. APOLGIES, (sic)” Bachchan wrote.

Several netizens obviously reacted to the tweet with several kinds of comments. However, it was the food-delivery platform Zomato’s reply that has garnered the attention of the Twitterati.

The post received a plethora of hilarious memes and reactions from social media users. “Here we Go !!! Brands are on the way to join the trend !! (sic)” wrote a user. “Chai Lovers coming for Zomato’s Admin,” wrote another.

