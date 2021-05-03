UoH start-up introduces Covid treatment through stem cells

The startup developed a proprietary cell-based platform technology HEMATO UC-MSCs with anti-cytokine storm properties, anti-inflammatory attributes and repairing abilities

By | Published: 8:17 pm 8:19 pm

Hyderabad: Transcell Oncologics, a biotech startup company incubated at ASPIRE-Technology Business Incubator (ASPIRE-TBI), University of Hyderabad (UoH), on Monday announced a breakthrough human umbilical cord tissue harvested and clinically processed adult Mesenchymal Stem Cells (MSCs) based therapy to Covid patients, a press release from UoH said.

The startup developed a proprietary cell-based platform technology HEMATO UC-MSCs with anti-cytokine storm properties, anti-inflammatory attributes and repairing abilities. The research recommends HEMATO UC-MSCs to be administered as “Two intravenous infusions, at a dose of 100 million cells per infusion, given 72 hours apart to the Covid Patients.”

Dr Subadra Dravida, Founder CEO, Transcell explains, “MSCs have the proven ability to reduce ventilator-induced lung damage, reduce cytokine storm, regenerate damaged tissue encouraging practitioners to use them for pre-treating the Covid patient in the hospital.”

The effectiveness of MSC-based technology has been confirmed by Cell Transplant Centre, Miami Miller School of Medicine, Jackson Health System, Department of Public Health Sciences, USA on Covid patients suffering from Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), UoH said.

UOH officials said that the therapy is being used by multiple hospitals in Hyderabad to save Covid Patients. It can be delivered pan India within 48 hours and has been specially treated for storage under two to eight degree Celsius refrigerated conditions for ease of use by the practitioners within 72 hours.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .