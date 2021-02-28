UoH’s AI & ML course evokes good response

CDVL plans to start a new batch in June/July

Hyderabad: With a Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (DAI & ML) course of the Centre for Distance & Virtual Learning (CDVL), University of Hyderabad (UoH), receiving good response from candidates, the Centre is now planning to start a new batch in June/July.

This year, the University has introduced the DAI & ML through distance learning. About 1,500 applications were received from candidates who were working professionals and engineering graduates.

The one-year course work has been designed in tune with current market trends and industry requirements. The programme does not require any pre-requisite knowledge. Students will be taught from the scratch. Not just students will acquire requisite skills in AL & ML, they will also have access to career support services.

The programme is being offered in collaboration with AAIC Technologies Private Limited and students on completion of the course will be offered placement support.

“We have received a good response to the DAI and ML course. We are planning to re-notify admissions for the DAI & ML course in June/July, after necessary permission from the University Grants Commissions. For present batch, online class work will commence from March 15,” CDVL director Prof. S Jeelani said.

Apart from DAI & ML course, the Centre is also offering diplomas in Business Management, Project Management, Cyber Laws, Forensic Science, Infection Prevention and Control, Library Automation Networking, Communicative English, and other skill up-gradation programmes jointly with NIRD; ICAR-NAARM; BSNL-NATFM and Apollo MedSkills.

A prospectus can be downloaded from the CDVL website, and applicants have to pay a registration fee Rs.300. The completed application form should be sent to “The Section officer, CDVL, UoH, Golden threshold Building, Abids, Nampally Station Road, Hyderabad-500001”. Candidates can also apply online through the website. The last date for submission of applications is March 15. For more details, visit the website http://cdvl.uohyd.ac.in/ or call on 040-24600264/ 040-24600265, 8897436905.

