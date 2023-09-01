UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls for ‘One Nation, One Election’ as a necessity

"We are happy that the committee formed for 'One Nation, One Election' is formed under the chairmanship of our former president (Ram Nath Kovind)," Yogi said.

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath speaking about ‘One Nation, One Election’ on Friday said that in a democratic set-up, with stability of government, speedy governance is needed for development and with this point of view, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a commendable attempt.

Speaking to ANI CM Yogi said, "For a rich democracy, political stability is really important and in a democratic set-up, with the stability of government, speedy governance is needed for development, with this point of view 'one nation, one election' is a commendable attempt." Expressing his views on the policy, CM said, "We are happy that the committee formed for 'One Nation, One Election' is formed under the chairmanship of our former president (Ram Nath Kovind).

“For this innovative initiative, I whole heartedly want to thank PM Modi on behalf of citizens of Uttar Pradesh,” CM Yogi further added.

Highlighting the importance of the proposal, Yogi Adityanath said, ‘One Nation, One Election’ is the need of the hour and it is important as elections which were being held time and again act as an obstacle in the path of development because election procedures take at least a month and a half’s time which obstructs the development process. So it is important that Loksabha elections, Assembly elections and other kinds of elections be held at the same time.”

“This is a great initiative not only for development but for the prosperity of democracy and stability of democracy and I welcome this initiative,” said the Chief Minister of UP.

The Union government has constituted a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’ which envisages the holding of general election and state Assembly elections simultaneously.

Sources said that the committee will explore the possibility of bringing a legislation regarding it. A parliamentary standing committee, the Law Commission and Niti Ayog had earlier examined the ‘One Nation, One Election’ proposal and submitted reports on the subject.