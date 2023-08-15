Yogi Adityanath takes cognizance of collapse of old building in Mathura

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment

By ANI Published Date - 11:29 PM, Tue - 15 August 23

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took cognizance of the collapse of an old building in Mathura district, a press release issued for the Chief Minister’s office said.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolence to the bereaved family members over the loss of lives in the accident. He has directed the district officials to take the injured to the hospital immediately for their proper treatment. Yogi Adityanath also wished for the recovery of the injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed senior officers of the district administration to visit the spot and take care of the relief work on an immediate basis, the press release said.

The Office of Yogi Adityanath also posted a message on X, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members and his instructions to the officers of the district administration.

“Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanathJi Maharaj has expressed condolences for the loss of life in the tragic accident of old building collapse in district Mathura. Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family members, he has instructed the officers of the district administration to conduct proper treatment of the injured and wished them a speedy recovery. Maharaj ji has instructed senior officers to conduct relief work on a war footing at the spot,” read a rough translation of his message on X.

At least five people were killed when a portion of an old building collapsed in Mathura on Tuesday.