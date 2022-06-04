UP Commercial Tax dept team meets CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad: After a delegation from West Bengal Chief Minister’s Office visited the State on Thursday to study MeeSeva operations and other e-Governance initiatives of Telangana, a team from Uttar Pradesh Commercial Taxes department held a meeting with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh Commercial Taxes Commissioner S Ministhy led the delegation of senior officials.

During a meeting with the Uttar Pradesh delegation at BRK Bhavan, the Chief Secretary explained about the best practices implemented by the Commercial Taxes department, which aided in increasing revenue to the State Government.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao holds the Commercial Tax portfolio. The State’s revenue through commercial tax department has grown exponentially from around Rs.23,000 crores in 2014 to around Rs.65,000 crores last year, registering three times growth. Similarly, tax payer base had also increased substantially, he said.

Chief Secretary informed that there has been a paradigm shift in the

Commercial department’s functioning and operations were computerized. Manual-based drafting of notices and proceedings were done away with and physical targets were replaced with task based targets, he explained.

The department’s structure has also been reorganised by adding several new circles. Economic intelligence units have been set up for research and analytics, he informed.

The visiting UP officials stated that it was a great learning experience for them and hoped to replicate Telangana’s best practices in their State as well. Commercial Tax Commissioner Neetu Prasad and other officials were present on the occasion.