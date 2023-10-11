| Up Doctors To Retire At 65 Years Now

UP doctors to retire at 65 years now

In view of the shortage of doctors in government health services,Uttar Pradesh has cleared an optional retirement policy that allows them to super-annuate at the age of 65 years, instead of 62.

By IANS Published Date - 12:20 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

In view of the shortage of doctors in government health services,Uttar Pradesh has cleared an optional retirement policy that allows them to super-annuate at the age of 65 years, instead of 62.

Lucknow: In view of the shortage of doctors in government health services,Uttar Pradesh has cleared an optional retirement policy that allows them to super-annuate at the age of 65 years, instead of 62.

According to the new policy, doctors, when they turn 62, can either avail voluntary retirement from services or give up their administrative posts like director general, directors, chief medical officers, chief medical superintendents and so on and continue as a medico for next three years.

“The retirement age of doctors working at level one, two, three and four has been increased to 65 years.

However, doctors on administrative posts such as director (at level six), director general (level seven), additional directors, chief medical superintendents, medical superintendents will retire at the age of 62 years only,” Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna told reporters.

“Those willing to retire may apply for voluntary retirement,” he said.

The Minister said doctors such as district TB officer, district leprosy officer and heads of training centres will not be holding administrative posts after the age of 62 and they may continue with clinical work at hospitals.

The decision would impact some 14,000 doctors working in government health care facilities.

Experts said diminishing workforce of government doctors keeps adding to the shortage.

According to statistics, every month about two dozen doctors retire taking the annual figure close to 300, while joining of new doctors is two-third of this figure.

A former government doctor said: “A number of serving doctors who hold administrative posts decide to stay for the lure of position and perks, but the cadre needs doctors who could attend to patients. This will ensure that the second rung also gets a chance to grow and take leadership roles.”