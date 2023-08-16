UP shocker: Man kills friend and sets body on fire to steal money

A man in Uttar Pradesh killed his friend in a drunken state and later set the body on fire by pouring petrol on it. He stole Rs 1 lakh.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a man in Uttar Pradesh killed his friend in a drunken state and later set the body on fire by pouring petrol on it. The accused, who has been arrested, also robbed his dead friend before fleeing the scene.

According to the police, the victim, Sunny, 32, had left home to deposit Rs 1 lakh in a bank but did not return by evening. Later, his bike was found near the village and a complaint was lodged with the police. Late at night, a partially burnt body was discovered in the jungle on the Bijnor road.

The police said that the accused, Durgesh, left his house with Sunny on August 9, and they were together throughout the day. During this time, Sunny also purchased a mobile phone and had dinner at a roadside eatery.

The duo then consumed alcohol in the jungle. Durgesh then killed Sunny with bricks and set his body on fire using petrol from the bike.

He then fled the scene with the money.

Meanwhile, the police were able to identify Sunny through his footwear found at the crime scene and subsequently arrested Durgesh, a senior official said.