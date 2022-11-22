Salman Khan shares trailer of Randeep Hooda’s upcoming Netflix series, ‘CAT’

Salmaan Khan gave his best wishes to Netflix, ‘CAT’s creator Balwinder Singh Janjua, Randeep Hooda and producers of the series.

Hyderabad: Netflix launched the power-packed trailer of its upcoming crime thriller series ‘CAT’. The series features Randeep Hooda as Gurnaam Singh. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share a story with the trailer of ‘CAT’.

The ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ actor also congratulated Randeep Hooda for his streaming series debut with Netflix. Salmaan Khan gave his best wishes to Netflix, ‘CAT’s creator Balwinder Singh Janjua, Randeep Hooda and producers of the series.

Besides Randeep Hooda, the film also has Suvinder Vicky, Hasleen Kaur, Geeta Aggarwal, Dakssh Ajit Singh, Jaipreet Singh, Sukhwinder Chahal, KP Singh, Kavya Thapar, and Danish Sood in prominent roles. ‘CAT’ is releasing on December 9 only on Netflix.