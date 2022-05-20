Update your summer wardrobe at Sutraa

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:02 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: Actors Zoya Mirza, Saanve Meghana, and other top models made quite a splash in season’s latest collections at the grand launch of the Sutraa fashion and lifestyle wedding special exhibition. The wedding special showcase is being held till May 22 at Taj Krishna.

The exhibition features fashion jewellery, designer wear, accessories and more.

Monica Madhyan and Umesh Madhyan, chief organisers, Sutraa said, “Sutraa is back with its exclusive lifestyle and fashion special exhibition featuring designer collections from around the country. Patrons can choose from summer season fashions like florals, pastel colours, lifestyle fashions, etc.