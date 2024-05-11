| Treat Your Mother To Lavish Brunches On Mothers Day At These Hotels In Hyderabad

Treat your mother to lavish brunches on Mother’s Day at these hotels in Hyderabad

If you haven’t planned your day yet, surprise your mother with lavish brunches at these hotels in Hyderabad

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 11 May 2024, 05:52 PM

As Mother’s Day is being celebrated on Sunday, Hyderabad has geared up to honour the irreplaceable women in our lives with heartfelt gestures. From lavish brunches to delightful surprises, families are ready to make this day truly memorable for their beloved mothers.

If you haven’t planned your day yet, surprise your mother with lavish brunches at these hotels in Hyderabad:

Taj Krishna:

For those looking to pamper their mothers with a culinary extravaganza, Taj Krishna will treat your mother like royalty. The hotel is hosting a lavish Mother’s Day brunch, complete with a wide array of delectable dishes, fun activities, live music, and surprise gifts. One can even participate in cooking stations to make personalized treats for their mothers, adding an extra touch of love to the day. For bookings, call: 8712695469.

Park Hyatt:

Tre-Forni Bar & Restaurant at Park Hyatt is hosting the perfect experience for an unforgettable Mother’s Day. Known for its authentic Italian cuisine, the restaurant is offering a special brunch featuring an exquisite spread of dishes like gnocchi alla sorrentina, paccheri alla norma, and cacciucco alla livornese. Beyond culinary delights, this occasion provides a heartfelt opportunity for families to create lasting memories with their mothers. To reserve a table, call on 7702202519.

Mercure Hyderabad KCP:

Mercure invites guests to celebrate Mother’s Day with a special brunch experience at Cayenne. This culinary journey promises meticulously prepared dishes, ranging from appetizers to desserts, crafted by their chefs. Families can immerse themselves in togetherness, cherishing meaningful moments with their mothers amidst a warm and welcoming ambience. For bookings, call on 9100019072.