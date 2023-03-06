Upgradation of power supply lines using latest technology planned between Gachibowli and Ramachandrapuram

Hyderabad: Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TRANSCO) would be taking up a pilot project of conversion of 132KV line into 220KV line by utilizing the Insulated Cross Arms (ICA) for upgrading the power capacity of the line with replacement of existing conductor with High Temperature and Low Sag (HTLS) from Gachibowli to Ramachandrapuram.

According to a senior official of the Transco, the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared and sent to Power System Development Fund (PSDF), a regulatory fund constituted by Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), seeking grants. “We are expecting the project to get clearance from PSDF. As soon as we get the grant the work will begin,”he said.

Under the pilot project overhead cables would be laid for nearly 12 km between Gachibowli and Ramachandrapuram and once it is complete it would not only improve the power supply, but also help in developing the entire areas falling under it, especially the industrial and IT corridors, the official informed. The highlight of the pilot project is that this line would be upgraded without any extra corridor requirement, he pointed out. “Once this pilot project is implemented successfully, we will take up similar projects in other parts of the city. This will go a long way in the development of Hyderabad and industrial growth of the State,” he said.

He said that the advantage of utilizing the Insulated Cross Arms for upgrading the power capacity of the line with replacement of existing conventional Aluminium Conductors Steel Reinforced (ACSR) with HTLS conductor was that it would allow more efficient and high performing overhead transmission lines and can economically solve various issues of existing lines. “If we lay the 12 km line through the conventional mode it will cost around Rs 250 crore, whereas through ICS and HTLS the work can be done in about Rs 30 crore,”he claimed.

The official claimed that this kind of conversion of 132 kv lines into 220 kv by using ICS and HTLS conductors was being done for the first time in the country. “Power officials from Kerala and other States have contacted us to know about the pilot project,” he claimed.

Hyderabad is witnessing a rapid vertical growth with an increasing number of builders going the high-rise way, the conversion of 132 kv lines into 220 kv would be very useful, the official said.