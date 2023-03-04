Hyderabad: Class 10 student kidnapped by school teacher, rescued

The boy studying in standard tenth at a private school went missing since February 16. The parents of the boy had lodged a complaint at Gachibowli police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:40 AM, Sat - 4 March 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A tenth standard student who was allegedly kidnapped by his 23 year old woman school teacher, was rescued by the police.

Meanwhile, the family of the woman teacher also had made a complaint at Chandanagar police station.

The police later found the teacher had eloped with the student. After much efforts the police had tracked both of them and brought them to Gachibowli police station. The police counselled them and let them off.

Police sources said the teacher and the student were into friendship for more than a year.