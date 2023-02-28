Telangana power demand reaches record 14,794 MW on Tuesday

Officials said the demand had increased due to high consumption in industries in the districts along with rise in cultivable areas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: The peak power demand of 14,794 megawatts was registered on Tuesday in the State as against the 12,966 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

According to Transco officials, this was the highest peak demand witnessed in the State since the formation of Telangana. They believe that there is likely to be more demand for power consumption in the coming days.

Officials said the demand had increased due to high consumption in industries in the districts along with rise in cultivable areas.

The agriculture sector accounts for 37 percent of the total electricity consumption in the State and since a majority of farmers use borewells for cultivating crops, the demand for electricity has increased.

Officials said the demand was likely to be more than 16,000 megawatts during the Rabi season.

After State formation, Telangana increased its power generation capacity by 9,680 MW and another 7,962 MW of projects are under various stages of construction.

The State government spent over Rs.38,000 crore to develop infrastructure in the sector, and is continuing similar initiatives apart from continuing to supply 24×7 free power supply to farmers.