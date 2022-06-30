UPSC IFS results: Rachakonda CP helps 50 aspirants in cracking interview

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:24 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

Hyderabad: Candidates mentored by Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat and his team of mentors continued to come out with flying colours in recruitment exams conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Almost 50 per cent of the candidates out of 108 recommended by the UPSC on Tuesday for appointment to Indian Forest Service were trained by Bhagwat and his team for the personality test (interview).

The results were announced based on the written part of the Indian Forest Service Examination, 2021 conducted from February 27 to March 6 and personality test held in June 2022.

In the top 20 ranks, 10 candidates were coached by the Rachakonda top cop. Two rankers from Telangana – Donthula Revanth Chandra (81st rank) and Kasarla Raju (86th rank) – among those who got selected were trained by Bhagwat.

“Bhagwat sir helped me with probable questions in the interview on the basis of my detailed application form. Presently, I will join the Indian Forest Service and I will prepare for the UPSC civil services exam as well,” Raju said.

In the recently announced Civil Services results, a total of 100 candidates mentored for interviews by Bhagwat and his team successfully cracked the exam with several securing top ranks.

The Rachakonda Police Commissioner along with his team of mentors comprising IAS, IPS, IFS and IRS officers, and subject experts extends free coaching for the personality test for Civil Services and other recruitment exams conducted by the UPSC. This coaching was done over WhatsApp groups created for training civil services aspirants.