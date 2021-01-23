Upset over lover’s suicide, Jagtial man hangs self in Dubai

While the girl ended life at her home in Jagtial district, her boyfriend committed suicide in Dubai and recorded it in a selfie video.

Jagtial: Upset over parents’ opposition for marriage, lovers committed suicide in different places. While the girl ended life at her home in Jagtial district, her boyfriend committed suicide in Dubai and recorded it in a selfie video.

According to police, Lingampalli Manisha (21) of Govindupalli and Manala Rakesh (24) of Laxmipur of Gollapalli mandal were in love for some time. Few years ago, Rakesh migrated to Dubai in search of employment. After coming to know about their love affair, the parents of the girl warned her and refused for their marriage. Upset over this, Manisha ended her life by hanging herself in her home when the family members went outside on Thursday.

After coming to know about the death of Manisha, Rakesh also hanged himself in the room in Dubai on Friday. In the selfie video recorded before ending life, Rakesh said that he was unable to think of a life without Manisha and was taking the extreme step.

